New Insights into Western Digital’s Data Loss Issue

Earlier this year, it came to light that certain models of Western Digital’s SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs were experiencing sudden data loss. The company promptly promised a firmware update for owners of the 4TB drives, but left owners of the 2TB and 3TB drives without any resolution. However, Markus Häfele, Managing Director of Attingo, a renowned data recovery company, has shed light on the underlying cause of these issues.

An Uncovering of Hardware Flaws

Attingo, with its extensive expertise spanning over 25 years in data recovery, has been witnessing a continued influx of failed SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs. According to Häfele, the problem lies in the hardware design rather than the firmware. The issue appears to be multifaceted. Firstly, the resistors utilized in these SSDs are oversized for the circuit board, leading to weak connections and increased susceptibility to damage. This results in high impedance and elevated temperatures, eventually causing the connections to break. Secondly, the soldering material used to attach these resistors has a tendency to develop bubbles and become fragile.

The precise role of the solder and the resistors in the failures is still not entirely clear. Nevertheless, Western Digital seems to be aware of these hardware problems, as evident from the introduction of new revisions of the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs. These updated models feature additional epoxy resin to secure the oversized components. Surprisingly, even these revised versions are still experiencing failures, prompting customers to seek data recovery services from Attingo. It’s not limited to the SanDisk Extreme Pro series either; other product lineups like the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD are also impacted.

Raising Questions about Western Digital’s Approach

The way Western Digital has handled this situation has garnered ample criticism. Reports from The Verge initially highlighted the data loss issue with Western Digital’s SanDisk Extreme 3TB SSDs back in August. Subsequently, it was revealed that even 2TB SSDs continued to suffer from data loss despite Western Digital’s firmware update promise in May. Shockingly, Western Digital has remained silent on the matter, with The Verge’s queries going unanswered since August 19, 2023.

It begs the question of why storage devices prone to data loss were ever made available for sale without appropriate warnings to consumers. Furthermore, concerns have been raised about whether Western Digital intends to offer free data recovery services to affected customers.

