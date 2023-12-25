Sandeep Reddy Vanga Revamps ‘Animal’ for OTT Release

Renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is making final adjustments to the upcoming OTT version of his blockbuster movie ‘Animal.’ In a recent conversation with film trade analyst Komal Nahta, Vanga confirmed that he is currently reediting the film to address certain elements that did not meet his expectations.

Vanga expressed his disappointment with the song, makeup, costumes, and sound in the original version of the film. In order to rectify these issues, he is incorporating different and additional shots. Additionally, Vanga revealed that he initially edited the film to a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes but now believes it should have stayed at 3 hours and 30 minutes. As a result, he plans to include an extra 5-6 minutes for the OTT release on Netflix.

“I’m currently editing the Netflix version of ‘Animal,’ which will include a few additional shots. Initially, I had a 3-hour 30-minute version, but due to pressure, I cut 8-9 minutes. Now, I am utilizing that footage for the OTT release,” shared Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

‘Animal’ features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The highly-anticipated film has garnered immense attention and is set to captivate audiences with its thrilling storyline and stellar performances.

While the exact release date of the OTT version of ‘Animal’ is yet to be confirmed, fans eagerly await its availability on Netflix. With Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s meticulous approach to refining the film for online streaming, viewers can expect an enhanced and immersive cinematic experience.