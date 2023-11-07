New Developments Surrounding Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United Suspension

In a surprising turn of events, Jadon Sancho has been removed from the Manchester United WhatsApp group, further exacerbating his ongoing exile from the team. Manager Erik ten Hag and his staff use the messaging platform to communicate crucial information to the first-team players. However, Sancho’s suspension has extended to this digital space as well, leaving him disconnected from the inner workings of the club.

Since his suspension, the 23-year-old winger has been barred from training with the senior side and is no longer allowed to utilize any of their facilities, including the canteen. Instead, Sancho has been relegated to training on his own. He was even forced to change in his own dressing room within the academy section. The tensions between Sancho and the club began when he was unexpectedly left out of the squad for the 3-1 loss against Arsenal in September.

Although Sancho has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, with the player claiming, “I conducted myself in training very well this week,” his efforts to clear his name have been met with skepticism. Manager Erik ten Hag demanded an apology from the player, which Sancho has yet to provide. Despite pressure from staff and teammates imploring him to back down, the former Borussia Dortmund star has remained resolute in his position.

In a separate incident, fellow teammate Marcus Rashford has also faced backlash and rumors about his commitment to the club. Rashford, who missed the recent Fulham win due to injury, has been criticized Ten Hag for allegedly partying after Manchester United’s defeat in the derby. The 26-year-old striker expressed his frustration on social media, calling on a United fan channel to “stop spreading malicious rumors” about him.

It remains to be seen how these disciplinary issues will impact the future of both Sancho and Rashford at Manchester United. With their suspensions and the controversies surrounding their conduct, the club’s management faces a challenging task in resolving these matters while maintaining team harmony.

