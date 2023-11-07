New WhatsApp Group Drama Unfolds for Jadon Sancho at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho’s turbulent time at Manchester United continues as reports suggest he has been ousted from the club’s WhatsApp group following a clash with manager Erik ten Hag. This latest development comes after the English forward found himself banished from first-team training and restricted access to club facilities earlier this season.

The tensions between Sancho and Ten Hag emerged in September when the player publicly accused his manager of lying about the reasons for his absence from the squad during a match against Arsenal. The dispute escalated as Sancho took to social media to refute the allegations, which did not go down well with his boss. Consequently, the Dutchman decided to exile the talented winger from the first team, relegating him to training with academy players.

In a further blow to Sancho’s standing within the squad, it has now been revealed that Ten Hag has removed him from the United WhatsApp group. This group serves as a platform for the manager and staff to communicate important updates with the first team. The situation has become an impasse, with sources within the club suggesting that Sancho will need to apologize to Ten Hag before any resolution can be reached.

Despite the ongoing tension, Manchester United secured a last-minute victory over Fulham in their most recent match, with Bruno Fernandes finding the net. Ten Hag praised the team’s resilience and emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards at a club like Manchester United.

As the saga surrounding Sancho unfolds, it remains to be seen how it will impact the player’s future at the club. The young forward has reportedly grown unhappy with his treatment and is unlikely to apologize to Ten Hag. With Manchester City rumored to be interested in making a transfer bid for the wonderkid, the situation could take yet another twist.

