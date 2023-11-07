Jadon Sancho’s WhatsApp Removal Reflects Manchester United’s Strained Relationships

Manchester United’s star player Jadon Sancho has recently been removed from the team’s official WhatsApp group following a clash with manager Erik ten Hag. This incident comes as a culmination of the tensions that have been brewing between Sancho and the club since September. The dispute arose when Sancho publically accused Ten Hag of lying about his omission from the squad for a match against Arsenal.

Initially, Ten Hag had stated that Sancho’s exclusion was due to poor performance in training. In response, Sancho took to social media to counter these allegations, which did not sit well with his manager. Consequently, Ten Hag banished the English forward from first-team training, forcing him to train separately with academy players and eat alone or with youth players.

The situation further escalated as Ten Hag removed Sancho from the Manchester United WhatsApp group that is primarily used the first team for communication and updates. Although Sancho has deleted the controversial social media post, he remains steadfast in his refusal to apologize to Ten Hag.

Sources from Manchester United have confirmed that the relationship between Sancho and Ten Hag has reached an “impasse,” leaving no path for reconciliation until Sancho decides to apologize to his boss. The club has struggled in Sancho’s absence, but managed to secure a last-minute victory against Fulham in their last game.

The strained relationship between Sancho and Ten Hag highlights the challenges faced both player and manager when conflicts arise in a high-stakes and high-pressure environment. It serves as a reminder of the importance of effective communication, trust, and mutual respect within a team.

