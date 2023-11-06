A Lesson in Social Media Etiquette for Self-Proclaimed Protectors of Santana Dharma

The Madras High Court recently issued a stern reminder about the importance of using respectful language on social media platforms. Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam, who proclaims himself as a ‘Rakshak (protector) of Santana Dharma,’ has been reprimanded for using derogatory language towards sex workers on social media.

The court, comprising Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Mala, analyzed two tweets made Narasimhan. While one tweet did not violate a previous court order, the judges expressed their objection to the use of the word ‘Vesi,’ which refers to sex workers. They emphasized that individuals who claim to uphold the principles of Santana Dharma should refrain from using such unsavoury language on social media platforms.

In light of this, the Division Bench recommended that Narasimhan take a social media detox for at least two weeks, hoping that it would instill in him the importance of maintaining decency and decorum online. Social media, after all, is frequented people of different age groups, including both the wise and the impressionable.

Additionally, the court addressed another tweet made Narasimhan in which he mischievously undermined the dignity and authority of the court. As a consequence, the judges imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on Narasimhan for his disrespectful behavior.

This incident serves as a valuable lesson in social media etiquette, especially for those who claim to be defenders of Santana Dharma. It reminds us that while social media provides a platform for expression, it should be used responsibly and respectfully. Words hold power, and using unpalatable language not only reflects poorly on individuals but also risks damaging the values they claim to uphold.

In today’s interconnected world, it is essential to remember that our words have consequences, both online and offline. By promoting respect and civility in our online interactions, we can contribute to a more harmonious digital society. Let this incident remind us all to choose our words wisely and treat others with the dignity and respect that they deserve.

FAQ:

Q: What is Santana Dharma?

A: Santana Dharma refers to the eternal principles and spiritual traditions of Hinduism.

Q: What does the term ‘Vesi’ mean?

A: ‘Vesi’ is a term used to refer to sex workers.

Q: Why did the court recommend a social media detox?

A: The court recommended a social media detox to encourage the individual to reflect on the importance of maintaining decency and decorum on social media platforms.

Q: What is social media etiquette?

A: Social media etiquette refers to the acceptable behavior and conduct when using social media platforms. It emphasizes respect, courtesy, and responsible use of language.