Celebrity Interactions: Filipino Stars Connect with International Artists

In a year filled with memorable moments, Filipino celebrities had the extraordinary privilege of interacting with international artists, fueling excitement among fans. From concerts to social media interactions, these encounters brought together stars from different corners of the world. Let’s take a closer look at some of the most buzzworthy celebrity interactions that made headlines throughout the year.

1. Andrea Brillantes’ Memorable ‘Promposal’ at Blackpink’s Concert

Young actress Andrea Brillantes caught the attention of K-pop superstars Blackpink during their concert in March. With their support, she made a creative prom proposal to her then boyfriend Ricci Rivero. The heartwarming moment took place in front of a massive audience of over 50,000 people, earning the couple the “Best Promposal Award” at the ABS-CBN Star Magic Ball.

2. SB19’s Global Dance Craze with “Gento”

P-pop sensation SB19 took the world storm when their hit single “Gento” became a popular dance craze, even attracting the attention of K-pop idols. This collaboration resulted in the song climbing to number 8 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, solidifying SB19’s international presence and influence.

3. JK Labajo’s Duet with Lukas Graham

OPM singer JK Labajo had an unforgettable year, garnering attention for his music and even earning an invitation to perform with Grammy-nominated band Lukas Graham. The unexpected collaboration came about after Labajo expressed his excitement for their concert on TikTok. The duo delighted audiences with a special duet during the Danish pop band’s concert.

4. Kristel Fulgar’s Meeting with Seo In Guk

Former child actress Kristel Fulgar, known for her love for Korean culture, had the opportunity to host a fan meeting of South Korean actor Seo In Guk. Although she was replaced at the last minute due to technical issues, Fulgar still got to meet and have a conversation with her idol backstage.

5. Ice Seguerra Opens for Alanis Morissette

Singer Ice Seguerra had the honor of opening for iconic 90s artist Alanis Morissette’s concert last August. Seguerra expressed gratitude and admiration for Morissette, who also praised the talented singer in return.

These are just a few examples of the exciting interactions that Filipino celebrities had with international artists throughout the year. These moments not only brought joy to the stars themselves but also thrilled their fans who witnessed these connections unfold. They serve as a reminder of the power of music and art in bringing people from different cultures together.