San Marcos Resident Falls Victim to Disturbing Trend of Kia Thefts

According to recent reports, Matt Zabrosky, a resident of San Marcos, California, experienced a distressing situation when his 2017 Kia Soul was targeted thieves. Zabrosky, who works as a security guard, discovered that his car had been broken into while parked near his condo complex in San Marcos. The perpetrators had not only attempted to open his car but had also caused significant damage ripping off the handle and damaging the ignition.

What startled Zabrosky even more was his discovery of social media videos circulating on platforms like TikTok that showcased how easy it is to steal older model Kias. “I felt shocked, disappointed, and like a victim when I learned about what the Kia challenge is,” expressed Zabrosky. Upon reporting the incident to the police, Zabrosky was disheartened to hear them say, “Oh no, not again.”

The Highway Loss Data Institute conducted research and found that many 2015-2019 Kias and Hyundais lacked engine immobilizers, a crucial feature that prevents unauthorized ignition start-up. This absence makes these vehicles twice as likely to be stolen compared to similar-age vehicles with the necessary technology. Although the thieves failed to steal Zabrosky’s car, they left behind significant damage.

In response to the growing concerns and legal actions taken cities including San Diego, Kia and Hyundai settled a class-action lawsuit, acknowledging their failure to install standard anti-theft technology. As part of the settlement, the automakers agreed to either provide credit for the purchase of anti-theft devices or install anti-theft software updates. Zabrosky received a letter notifying him that his car is eligible for a free modification; however, he remains skeptical about whether this will effectively address the issue.

Kia and Hyundai have since declared that all vehicles manufactured since November 2021 are equipped with the necessary anti-theft technology. This serves as a reassuring statement for future owners of these vehicles. However, it remains important for current owners to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their cars from potential theft.