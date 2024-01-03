San Jose Councilmember Obtains Restraining Order Against Social Media Account Owner

San Jose City Councilmember Peter Ortiz has recently obtained a restraining order against Robert Saenz, the owner of the popular San Jose-themed social media account “ESSJ Times.” Ortiz claims that Saenz’s posts have put him and his girlfriend in danger and have fueled hateful messaging towards the LGBTQ community.

The restraining order, which was filed on December 20, prohibits Saenz from approaching Ortiz and posting defamatory statements about him and his girlfriend. However, the order does not cover Ortiz’s girlfriend’s children’s schools.

Ortiz’s decision to file the restraining order came after Saenz published a post on December 17 that featured a photo of Ortiz with the words “brown puppet” pasted over his face. In the post, Saenz accused Ortiz and his colleague Omar Torres, both of whom are Latino, of not representing the Latino or Mexican community and supporting the grooming of children. Another post Saenz on December 13 included an image of transgender medical treatment leading to sexual encounters with adults, along with videos and images of Ortiz, his girlfriend, and Torres.

Ortiz believes that Saenz’s posts falsely accusing him of grooming or sexualizing children pose a threat to his safety and the safety of his girlfriend and family. He expressed concerns that Saenz’s followers might physically attack him or his girlfriend based on Saenz’s calls to “protect our children.”

Saenz, on the other hand, claims that he is an independent journalist who simply reports the media and feels bullied Ortiz’s actions. He accuses the councilmember of violating his First Amendment rights and press freedoms.

The restraining order, approved a Santa Clara County court on December 21, will remain in effect until the case’s next hearing on January 23.