Nextdoor Announces Employee Layoffs in Response to Economic Challenges

Nextdoor, the neighborhood-centric social media platform based in San Francisco, has made the difficult decision to reduce its employee count 25% in an effort to navigate the economic challenges faced social media companies and the broader tech industry. In a statement released alongside their third-quarter earnings report, Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar expressed the difficulty of this decision, highlighting the impact it would have on the team.

While Nextdoor had confirmed employing 704 people in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year, the exact number of employees affected the layoffs was not provided. However, a Nextdoor spokesperson did confirm that nearly 200 employees will be a part of this reduction. The reduction in workforce is expected to position the company to achieve quarterly free cash flow breakeven the end of 2025, as stated Friar.

Despite the layoffs, Nextdoor remains optimistic about the power of community and the financial stability of the business. The company reported having 40.4 million weekly active users and generated $56 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2023. However, it also experienced a net loss of $38 million during the same period.

The aim of the layoffs and other cost-cutting measures is to save Nextdoor up to $60 million per year. Given the recent downturn in advertising revenue and high interest rates, other tech companies such as Splunk, Faire, Informatica, Meta, and Google have also implemented layoffs to mitigate financial challenges. It is yet to be determined what severance benefits will be offered to the affected Nextdoor employees.

As Nextdoor looks toward the future, the company is focused on sustaining its strong financial position while continuing to provide a valuable platform for local communities to connect and engage.