Law Enforcement Fatally Shoots Driver Who Ploughed Through Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

Law enforcement officers in San Francisco fatally shot the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the Chinese consulate and entered the lobby of the building’s visa office. The incident occurred on Monday, and details are still limited. The driver’s identity and what led to the crash are not yet known. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to anyone else in the consulate at the time. The San Francisco Police Department is currently conducting an open and active investigation.

According to Sergeant Kathryn Winters, a spokesperson for the police department, officers arrived at the scene and found the vehicle inside the consulate lobby. They made contact with the suspect, which ultimately led to the officer-involved shooting. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Chinese consulate released a statement condemning the violent attack and stating that an unidentified person drove violently into the document hall of the consulate, posing a serious threat to the safety of the staff and people on the scene. The consulate also mentioned that the incident caused significant damage to the facilities and property. As a result, the consulate temporarily closed its consular certificate hall, with plans to inform the public about the resumption of services.

The San Francisco Police Department is working in coordination with investigators from the US State Department. The State Department has not yet responded to requests for comment on the incident. Local news crews witnessed a man covered in blood being carried away from the scene and rushed into an ambulance.

