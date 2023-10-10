Car Crashes into Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

A car crashed into the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco, causing significant damage to the facility. The incident occurred when an unidentified person drove violently into the document hall of the consulate. There were no details about the motorist’s identity or what led to the crash. No other injuries were reported.

San Francisco Police Department spokesperson, Sergeant Kathryn Winters, stated that the officers quickly arrived at the scene and found the vehicle inside the lobby of the Chinese Consulate. An officer-involved shooting occurred when the officers made contact with the suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Chinese Consulate in San Francisco issued a statement strongly condemning the violent attack, emphasizing that it posed a serious threat to the safety of the staff and people at the scene. The consulate also expressed its intention to pursue responsibility for the incident. As a result of the damage caused, the consulate announced the temporary closure of its consular certificate hall, with the date for resuming services to be announced in the future.

The San Francisco Police Department is currently conducting an open and active investigation into the incident. They are coordinating with investigators from the US State Department, although there is very little information available at this time.

An ABC television affiliate station reported that they witnessed a man covered in blood being carried away from the scene on a stretcher and rushed into an ambulance.

