Geek Culture Takes San Francisco Storm at FAN EXPO

San Francisco was once again transformed into a haven for all things geek as FAN EXPO, the largest pop culture convention in Northern California, returned to the city. The three-day event, held at the Moscone Center, drew crowds of over 35,000 enthusiastic fans who flocked to celebrate their shared love for comics, anime, gaming, and sci-fi.

The convention served as a testament to the power of geek culture in fostering unity and inclusivity. Attendee Sandra Daigneault remarked, “This is world peace through geek.” The event attracted people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds, all bound together their passion for the various forms of media represented at FAN EXPO.

Voice actors, the unsung heroes behind beloved animated characters, were in the spotlight at the convention. Sarah Natochenny, known for her portrayal of Ash Ketchum in Pokémon, expressed her love for San Francisco and the overwhelming support she has received from fans. Another voice acting legend, Barry Gordon, who voiced Donatello in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, humorously mused about the sewer systems in the city. These interactions demonstrated the deep connection between fans and the voices that bring their favorite characters to life.

FAN EXPO also provided a platform for talented artists to showcase their work. Gene Luen Yang, an award-winning cartoonist, reminisced about his childhood dream of attending comic book conventions and how he now finds himself on the other side of the table. Encouraging aspiring storytellers, he urged them to use the medium of comics to share their unique voices.

Thien Pham, a Bay Area cartoonist, shared his personal journey of immigration through his art. His latest work, inspired his family’s immigration to America, aims to evoke nostalgia and inspire others to tell their own stories.

The event saw star appearances from Mark Hamill of Star Wars, Ewan McGregor, and Elijah Wood from Lord of the Rings, further adding to the excitement for attendees.

If you missed FAN EXPO this year, fear not! Organizers have confirmed their plans to return to the Moscone Center every Thanksgiving weekend through 2026, ensuring that the celebration of geek culture in San Francisco will continue for years to come.

