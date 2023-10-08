The Dallas Cowboys to Face Off Against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday Night Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-0) in an exciting matchup on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. Both teams have been on a roll, putting up impressive point totals in their previous games, which sets the stage for an intense clash.

In their last game, the Cowboys dominated the New England Patriots with a convincing 38-3 victory. Quarterback Dak Prescott had a stellar performance, throwing for 261 yards and a touchdown while completing 82.4% of his passes. The Cowboys’ defense also made a significant impact, with DaRon Bland turning a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the 49ers kept their undefeated season alive with a 35-16 win over the Cardinals. Running back Christian McCaffrey was the standout player, rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to picking up 71 receiving yards. Quarterback Brock Purdy also had a solid game, throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown.

As the Cowboys and the 49ers gear up for their showdown, they are expected to continue their high-scoring performances. The Cowboys have been averaging 31 points per game, while the 49ers have been scoring an average of 31.2 points per game. With such explosive offenses, fans can anticipate an exciting matchup.

According to the latest NFL odds, the 49ers are favored 3.5 points over the Cowboys. This will be the Cowboys’ first time playing as underdogs on the road this season. The game’s over/under is set at 45 points, indicating the potential for a high-scoring affair.

In their recent history, the Cowboys have won three out of their last five games against the 49ers. However, it’s important to note that past results may not be indicative of future performance.

Overall, the Cowboys and the 49ers have been impressive this season, and their clash promises to be an exciting showdown. Fans can catch all the action on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET or stream it online via fuboTV. Be sure to check out CBS Sports for a full breakdown of the game and post-match analysis.

