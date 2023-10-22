Nevada Wolf Pack vs San Diego State Aztecs: Mountain West Battle

The Nevada Wolf Pack will face off against the San Diego State Aztecs in an intense Mountain West battle on October 21st at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

Nevada has had a tough season so far, losing 16 straight games dating back to last season. They are desperate for their first win since September third. Their last game against UNLV resulted in a 45-27 loss, making it two consecutive defeats exactly 18 points. Despite the loss, quarterback Brendon Lewis had an impressive game, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Dalevon Campbell also made an impact with 93 receiving yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, San Diego State is coming off a much-needed win against Hawaii, breaking their four-game losing streak. They secured a 41-34 victory, thanks to a balanced attack from their players. Mekhi Shaw led the team with 126 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Lucky Sutton also contributed with two touchdowns.

Nevada’s struggles have been evident, especially at home where they have lost eight consecutive games. Their offense has been lackluster, averaging only 17.0 points per game. In contrast, San Diego State improved their record to 3-4 with their recent win.

According to the experts, Nevada is the 11-point underdog in this matchup. The two teams previously met in October 2022, with San Diego State winning 23-7. The Wolf Pack will be aiming to avenge their defeat, but it won’t be an easy task.

In terms of the series history, San Diego State has emerged as the dominant team, winning five out of their last eight games against Nevada. The most recent encounter in 2022 resulted in a convincing victory for San Diego State.

The college football odds heavily favor San Diego State, with an 11-point spread. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

