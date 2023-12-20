New Inclusive Playground Opens in San Diego, Marking Progress in Mission Bay Redevelopment

A new playground that caters to children of all abilities has recently opened in San Diego, marking a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing Mission Bay Park redevelopment. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $4.1 million Tecolote Shores South playground took place last week, with elected officials and community members in attendance.

With its modern equipment and practical upgrades, the playground is designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities. The Schmidt Design Group, a local firm responsible for the playground’s design, describes it as the “most accessible playground in the City of San Diego park system.”

Located at 1740 E Mission Bay Drive, Tecolote Shores South is the second of two complementary playgrounds to open as part of the eastern edge redevelopment of Mission Bay Park. Its design draws inspiration from kites and the nearby water, incorporating elements from other notable San Diego attractions renovated the Schmidt Design Group.

One of the standout features of the playground is the raised play mound, which houses the equipment and offers multiple ADA pathways for individuals of all abilities to access the tallest points of the play structure. The elevated play area also includes ropes, swings, slides, rockers, and merry-go-rounds, with accessible iterations for children with disabilities. Additionally, there are sensory toys, obstacle areas, and an inclusive zip line for all to enjoy.

Tecolote Shores South not only caters to children but also provides outdoor fitness equipment and a new comfort station for individuals of all ages. Other improvements include Braille signage for visitors with impaired sight, enhanced irrigation and landscaping, security lights, and shaded areas.

The redevelopment of Mission Bay Park, including the construction of the inclusive playground, is funded taxpayers through the Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund. The fund, created a 2008 ballot initiative and later amended in 2016 Measure J, receives revenue from leases of Mission Bay Park tenants such as restaurants, hotels, and SeaWorld.

As the city of San Diego continues its mission to transform and enhance Mission Bay Park, the inclusive Tecolote Shores South playground stands as a testament to the commitment of creating accessible and enjoyable spaces for all members of the community.