Get Ready for a Mild Cold Front in San Antonio

San Antonio residents should prepare for a mild cold front heading their way this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Although not record-breaking, the front will bring cooler temperatures compared to the mid-70s that locals have been enjoying recently.

Meteorologist Monte Oaks explained that the cold front is of medium size and will bring cooler air from the north, originating in Canada’s polar jet. While it is unlikely to bring significant rainfall to San Antonio, areas east of the city might experience some thunderstorms due to the cooler breeze.

Oaks mentioned that the eastern parts of Texas have a chance of thunderstorms, but the drier conditions in the central region, including the San Antonio metro area, will make it difficult for meaningful rainfall. There might be a brief sprinkle as the front passes through, but it won’t be enough to alleviate any drought concerns.

After the cold front passes, there will be little to no rain in the forecast, and the cooler air will bring a dry spell. Oaks expects relatively mild winds with gusts ranging between 15 and 25 mph. While some models suggest stronger wind impacts, it is unlikely to reach advisory levels of up to 40 mph.

Before the cold front arrives, San Antonio residents are encouraged to enjoy the current warm daytime temperatures. The front will bring a temporary cool down, but it won’t disrupt daily activities significantly. So, make the most of the pleasant weather before the cold front sweeps across the city.