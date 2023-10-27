Exciting Matchup: Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview

The Houston Rockets are set to take on the San Antonio Spurs in a highly anticipated matchup at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous games, which only adds to the motivation and intensity of this game. Tip-off is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

In their season opener, the Rockets faced a rough start on the road against the Orlando Magic, suffering a disappointing 116-86 defeat. Houston struggled on the offensive glass, being outrebounded 16 to 7, making it difficult to find any rhythm or secure second-chance points. Head coach Stephen Silas will be urging his team to bounce back with a stronger performance against the Spurs.

On the other side, the Spurs had a tough outing themselves as they fell short against the Dallas Mavericks, losing 126-119. San Antonio will be eager to turn things around and get their first win of the season. With the home-court advantage this time around, they’ll be looking to capitalize on their familiar surroundings and execute their game plan effectively.

This matchup, though, looks to be in favor of the Spurs according to experts and NBA odds. San Antonio is a 3-point favorite against Houston, and the over/under is set at 226 points. Despite the Rockets’ victory over the Spurs in their previous meeting, this game could pose a tougher challenge for Houston on unfamiliar territory.

