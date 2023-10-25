Battle of Texas: San Antonio Spurs Prepare for Showdown with Dallas Mavericks

The San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks, two Western Conference powerhouses, are gearing up for an exhilarating showdown at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. This highly anticipated clash marks the start of their 2023-2024 campaigns, promising an intense battle of skill and strategy. The game is scheduled to tip off on Wednesday, October 25th, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

One key factor that could heavily impact the outcome of the game is offensive rebounds. Last season, the Spurs displayed dominance in this area, securing an average of 11.8 offensive rebounds per game, ranking them fifth overall in the league. Contrastingly, the Mavericks struggled in this aspect, finishing last with an average of just 7.6 offensive rebounds per game. Their performance in this area could prove crucial in determining which team will emerge victorious.

Both teams faced their fair share of challenges last season. The Spurs struggled, ending with a disappointing 22-60 record. Similarly, the Mavericks failed to meet expectations, finishing with a 38-44 record. As they take the court, the Spurs will be aiming to defy the odds, considering experts have predicted a loss for them due to their 33-49 record against the spread last season.

The last time these two teams met in April, the Spurs emerged triumphant with a commanding 138-117 victory. However, the Mavericks will undoubtedly bring a better game plan to the table this time around, hoping to secure a win and avenge their previous defeat.

According to the latest NBA odds, the Mavericks enter the game as 3.5-point favorites against the Spurs. While history shows that Dallas has won eight of their last ten games against San Antonio, this contest is likely to test both teams’ strengths and provide a fresh chapter in their fierce rivalry.

FAQ

What time does the San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks game start?

The game is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Where is the game being held?

The match will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Can I stream the game online?

Yes, the game can be streamed online via fuboTV, although regional restrictions might apply.