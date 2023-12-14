San Antonio’s Red Berry Hike and Bike Trail Connects Nature and History

San Antonio has recently unveiled its latest addition to the city’s expansive trail network with the opening of the Red Berry Hike and Bike Trailhead. This trailhead, located at the IH-10 entrance to the former Red Berry estate, provides a seamless connection between the Salado Creek Trail segment and the picturesque Red Berry Lake.

The opening of the Red Berry Hike and Bike Trailhead marks the completion of the final phase of the Red Berry Redevelopment project. Spearheaded the San Antonio Housing Trust Public Facility Corporation, this redevelopment has breathed new life into an 85-acre parcel of land that includes the historic Red Berry Mansion, once the residence of iconic businessman Virgil E. “Red” Berry.

While the Red Berry Mansion now serves as a popular event venue, the revitalization efforts have extended beyond it. The restoration of the lake and the construction of a modern mixed-income apartment community, featuring 330 units, have added another layer of vibrancy to the area.

As part of the larger Howard W. Peak Greenway Trails system in the city, the new trailhead not only provides an opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to immerse themselves in nature but also offers a glimpse into San Antonio’s rich history. The trailhead offers easy access to both the natural beauty of the Salado Creek Trail and the serenity of Red Berry Lake.

Located at 4039 IH-10 Westbound Frontage Road, San Antonio, TX 78219, the trailhead can be easily spotted on the left before entering The RK Group Campus main parking lot. Whether it’s hiking, biking, or simply strolling along the trail, the Red Berry Hike and Bike Trailhead is a welcome addition that invites locals and visitors alike to explore the captivating fusion of nature and history in San Antonio.