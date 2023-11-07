The Best TV Deals: Samsung’s 65-Inch S90C OLED TV on Sale Now

Samsung’s Black Friday TV deals are here, and they are not to be missed. Among the standout discounts is a massive $1,000 savings on the 65-inch version of the Samsung S90C OLED TV. This impressive model, which was named TV of the year in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023, offers top-of-the-line performance and features at an incredibly affordable price.

The Samsung S90C OLED TV boasts a QD-OLED display panel that delivers stunning brightness and vibrant colors. Its powerful contrast makes it perfect for both daytime and nighttime viewing, ensuring an immersive cinematic experience. With a sleek design and built-in sound system, this TV outshines the competition, including the LG C3 OLED TV.

In addition to its exceptional visual quality, the Samsung S90C OLED TV is an excellent choice for gaming. It supports 4K 120Hz or 144Hz pictures, variable refresh rate, and automatic low latency mode switching. With its VRR support, including AMD FreeSync, gamers can enjoy smooth gameplay without any tearing or stuttering. The dedicated Game Bar onscreen menu allows for easy customization of gaming settings, optimizing performance and enhancing the gaming experience.

Furthermore, the S90C’s Tizen smart interface offers access to the Samsung Gaming Hub, a centralized platform for cloud-based gaming apps such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna. With this TV, entertainment options are limitless.

Priced at just $1,599 after the $1,000 discount, the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED TV is an unbeatable deal. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to bring home the best in OLED technology. Upgrade your entertainment system with a TV that delivers exceptional performance, stunning visuals, and endless gaming possibilities.

FAQ

1. What is OLED technology?

OLED stands for Organic Light-Emitting Diode. It is a display technology that uses organic compounds to emit light when an electrical current is passed through them. OLED TVs offer deep blacks, vibrant colors, and wide viewing angles.

2. What is QD-OLED?

QD-OLED stands for Quantum Dot Organic Light-Emitting Diode. It is a hybrid display technology that combines the advantages of QLED (Quantum Dot Light-Emitting Diode) and OLED. QD-OLED TVs offer improved color accuracy and brightness compared to traditional OLED TVs.

3. What is the TechRadar Choice Awards?

The TechRadar Choice Awards is an annual event where TechRadar, a trusted technology news and reviews website, recognizes the best products in various categories. The TV of the year award is given to the television that stands out in terms of performance, features, and value for money.

4. Can the Samsung S90C OLED TV be used for gaming?

Yes, the Samsung S90C OLED TV is an excellent choice for gaming. It supports high refresh rates, variable refresh rate technology, and automatic low latency mode switching. It also has a dedicated Game Bar menu for optimizing gaming settings.

5. Does the Samsung S90C OLED TV have smart features?

Yes, the Samsung S90C OLED TV features the Tizen smart interface, which allows access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and games. It also includes the Samsung Gaming Hub, which offers cloud-based gaming apps like Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna.

