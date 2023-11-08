Upgrade Your Home Entertainment with a Discounted Samsung Smart TV

Looking to enhance your viewing experience? Look no further than the Samsung QE55QN90C Smart TV. With its cutting-edge features and sleek design, this TV is a true next-gen upgrade. And now, you can get it at an unbeatable discounted price!

Previously priced at £2299, the Samsung QE55QN90C is now available on Amazon for just £1,089. That’s a massive saving of £1210! Don’t miss out on this incredible deal.

Featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a large screen that is 122.7cm wide and 70.5cm tall, this Samsung Smart TV offers an immersive viewing experience. Its slim depth of 2.5cm adds to its sleek design, making it a stylish addition to any room.

Not only does this TV deliver stunning visuals, but it also supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and Apple TV Plus. Enjoy a wide range of content on the expansive screen, from movies and TV shows to documentaries and sports.

When you purchase the Samsung QE55QN90C, you’ll receive TV stand legs, a Solar Cell One remote, a standard remote, a power cable, and the TV manual. Everything you need for a hassle-free setup.

Although sound quality may not be its strongest point, our review of the Samsung QE55QN90C praised its sleek design, vibrant picture quality, and good build quality. Hang it on the wall or place it on a stand, this TV will elevate your home entertainment system.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to future-proof your home entertainment. The massive £1210 saving on the original price makes this deal feel like a steal. Upgrade to the Samsung QE55QN90C Smart TV today and elevate your viewing experience to new heights.

FAQ

1. Can I connect my streaming services to the Samsung QE55QN90C Smart TV?

Yes, the Samsung QE55QN90C supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and Apple TV Plus. You can enjoy a wide range of content directly on the TV.

2. What is the refresh rate of the Samsung QE55QN90C Smart TV?

The Samsung QE55QN90C offers a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and fluid motion on the screen.

3. What is included in the purchase of the Samsung QE55QN90C Smart TV?

When you buy the Samsung QE55QN90C, you will receive TV stand legs, a Solar Cell One remote, a standard remote, a power cable, and the TV manual. Everything you need for a hassle-free setup.