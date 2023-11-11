New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Offers Early Black Friday Savings

Amazon has just announced a major discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, making it available for its Black Friday price ahead of time. The unlocked 256GB model, which is usually priced at $1,200, can now be purchased for only $899.99, marking a savings of $300. This limited-time offer also beats the fall Prime Day sale an additional $50.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, offering a sleek design and several under-the-hood improvements. Powered the updated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the device features a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display and supports the S-Pen stylus. One notable change is the flatter screen curve compared to its predecessor, the S22 Ultra. In addition, the phone boasts 512GB of storage, a remarkable 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity.

With Black Friday fast approaching, early deals are starting to surface in different outlets. For those interested in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, there are also significant savings to be found. Prices for the flip phone, which offers a unique design compared to the S23 Ultra, start at $800, giving you $200 in savings.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with exceptional features that make it worth the investment. Its Night Mode ensures excellent quality photos even in low-light conditions, while the impressive 200MP camera resolution guarantees crystal-clear content for all your photography needs.

If you’re eager to take advantage of this incredible deal, head over to Amazon now and secure your discounted Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra before it’s too late.

FAQ

1. How much is the discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The unlocked 256GB model is currently priced at $899.99, a significant $300 off the regular price of $1,200.

2. How does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra compare to previous models?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra maintains a similar design to previous versions but comes with notable improvements under the hood, including the updated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, and support for the S-Pen stylus.

3. What are the key features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra include a 200MP quad camera array, 512GB of storage, 5G connectivity, and impressive Night Mode capabilities for stunning low-light photography.

4. Are there any other early Black Friday deals I should be aware of?

Apart from the discount on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, there are also savings to be found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which offers a unique flip phone design and starts at $800, with $200 in savings.

5. Where can I purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at the discounted price?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be bought at the discounted price on Amazon. Visit their website to take advantage of this limited-time offer.