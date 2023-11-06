Why the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV Enhances Your Viewing Experience

As the landscape of television continues to evolve, Samsung emerges as a frontrunner in providing innovative and immersive viewing experiences. While big-budget blockbusters dominate the silver screen, the television industry is also seeing a surge in top-quality, high-budget TV shows. In addition to the content revolution, advancements in TV technology are transforming the way we engage with our favorite programs. The introduction of QLED, OLED, and QNED technologies has propelled TV displays to new heights.

In Samsung’s quest to merge art and technology, they have unveiled a truly unique television known as The Frame. This TV pushes the boundaries of conventional design seamlessly blending into your living space, doubling as a captivating piece of art when not in use. The Frame provides a customized experience empowering you to showcase your own art collection or choose from over 1,400 works of art from the Art Store. With a built-in motion sensor, The Frame knows when someone is in the room and activates its art mode, breathing life into your living space.

The Frame is not only visually stunning but also technologically impressive. By harnessing the power of QLED technology, Samsung guarantees a vibrant and lifelike image with its 100% Color Volume capability. Furthermore, the adoption of Quantum HDR technology elevates the contrast and color gamut, delivering deep blacks, bright whites, and an expansive range of other colors. Whether you’re immersed in a movie or engaged in a gaming session, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV showcases the pinnacle of TV technology.

This masterpiece of a television also comes equipped with additional features that enhance your viewing experience. Anti Reflection technology safeguards against glare, ensuring optimal picture quality even in brightly lit rooms. The Matte Display Film premium matte finish eliminates distractions caused surrounding lights, offering an uninterrupted and immersive visual experience. The interchangeable bezels allow you to tailor the TV to your unique living room style, ensuring it seamlessly integrates into your home decor.

Retailing at $4,297, the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV is currently available at Walmart for a limited time at the reduced price of $2,749. This extraordinary discount of $1,548 off the usual price makes it an irresistible offer for those seeking both art and entertainment. Seize this opportunity to transform your living room into a gallery and enhance your viewing experience with the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is QLED technology?

QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode) technology, utilized Samsung, enhances color accuracy and brightness in television displays. Quantum dots are tiny semiconductor particles that transform light into a wide range of vibrant colors.

How does The Frame TV blend into my living space?

The Frame TV is designed to seamlessly integrate into your living space. When not in use, it activates an art mode, transforming into a captivating display of artwork. The TV offers customizable options such as showcasing your own art collection or selecting from a vast library of artworks from the Art Store.

What does 100% Color Volume mean?

100% Color Volume signifies that the TV can accurately reproduce a wide range of colors at varying brightness levels, resulting in a vibrant and lifelike image.

Does The Frame TV reduce glare?

Yes, the TV features Anti Reflection technology that minimizes glare, allowing for optimal picture quality in rooms with excessive light or sunlight.

Can I customize the appearance of The Frame TV?

Yes, The Frame TV offers interchangeable bezels that can be swapped to match your living room style, ensuring a seamless integration with your home decor.

Where can I purchase the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV at the discounted price?

You can find the discounted price of $2,749 for the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV at Walmart for a limited time.