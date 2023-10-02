Samsung Set to Launch Cloud Gaming Service for Galaxy Phones

Samsung is planning to launch a cloud gaming service within the Samsung Game Launcher on Galaxy phones, according to the Korea Economic Daily. This new service, which has been in beta testing, is specifically aimed at mobile games, setting it apart from other cloud gaming platforms that primarily cater to PC and console games. The goal of Samsung’s cloud gaming service is to regain revenue lost due to restrictions on ad targeting. Samsung believes that cloud streaming can eliminate the user acquisition funnel eliminating the need for game downloads and installations from the App Store.

This move comes as Samsung faces financial difficulties due to slowing smartphone sales. The company is seeking ways to generate additional revenue from the hardware it has already sold. By incorporating ads and introducing a paid game streaming service, Samsung hopes to create new income streams.

It’s important to note that Samsung already operates the Gaming Hub game-streaming app on its smart TVs, which combines various streaming services. However, Game Launcher is a separate cloud gaming service specifically designed for mobile phones.

More details about Samsung’s cloud gaming service will likely be unveiled at the upcoming Samsung Developer Conference. This event is just one of many tech-focused events taking place this fall.

