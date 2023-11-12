Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm to Launch Revolutionary Mixed-Reality Headset in 2024

Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm have joined forces to revolutionize the mixed reality (MR) market introducing their highly anticipated mixed-reality headset in late 2024. The XR alliance, consisting of these tech giants, aims to challenge Apple Vision Pro’s dominance in the MR space. According to reports from Upload VR and The JoonAng, the Korean newspaper, the alliance is gearing up to unleash approximately 30,000 units of their groundbreaking headset into the market next year.

The JoonAng newspaper report revealed that Samsung has set a production target of 30,000 units for the headset in 2024. In addition, Samsung has already informed developers that the MR headset will be available for consumers the end of 2024.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Samsung mixed-reality headset is its price. Retailing at around USD 2,000 (approximately Rs 1,66,600), the Samsung offering significantly undercuts the Apple Vision Pro, which is priced at USD 3,499 (approximately Rs 2,91,460).

The development of this groundbreaking headset follows Samsung’s previous efforts in the realm of mixed reality. In 2023, the company built prototypes of the headset and plans to distribute samples to developers. These initiatives highlight Samsung’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of MR technology.

Moreover, Samsung’s efforts are part of a larger industry-wide collaboration to leverage 5G technology for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) content. LG Uplus, a South Korean mobile carrier, has spearheaded an alliance with global telecom operators, Qualcomm chipmakers, and content developers to propel the growth of the XR industry. This collaboration will undoubtedly drive advancements in immersive content, such as VR and AR.

The Global XR Content Telco Alliance, which includes industry players like China Telecom Corp., Japan’s KDDI Corp., Qualcomm, and Bell Canada, will work together to develop 5G-based extended reality (XR) content. Through the integration of high-speed 5G networks, this content will offer users a more immersive and seamless experience.

Samsung’s upcoming mixed-reality headset is poised to disrupt the market and capture the attention of tech enthusiasts worldwide. With its cutting-edge technology, competitive pricing, and collaboration with industry giants, Samsung is solidifying its position as a leader in the MR space.

FAQs

1. What is mixed reality?

Mixed reality (MR) is a technology that blends the physical and virtual worlds, allowing users to interact with both real and computer-generated environments in real time.

2. When will Samsung’s mixed-reality headset be available?

Samsung plans to launch its mixed-reality headset the end of 2024.

3. How much will Samsung’s mixed-reality headset cost?

The Samsung mixed-reality headset is expected to be priced around USD 2,000, significantly lower than its competitor, the Apple Vision Pro.

4. What is the XR alliance?

The XR alliance is a collaboration between Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm aimed at advancing mixed-reality technology and competing with Apple Vision Pro.