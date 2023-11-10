Samsung to Launch Revolutionary Real-Time Call Translation Service in 2022

Samsung Electronics has announced plans to introduce a groundbreaking real-time call translation service powered AI technology in the coming year. The company aims to make language barriers a thing of the past, claiming that communicating across different languages will be as effortless as “turning on closed captions.” This move underscores Samsung’s commitment to capitalizing on the global artificial intelligence boom, joining other tech giants investing substantial resources in AI research and development.

The innovative translation feature will be incorporated into Samsung’s new Galaxy flagship model, which is set to launch in early 2022. It will facilitate real-time translation of audio and text while the callers remain on the line, enhancing communication fluidity and convenience. Notably, this service will be compatible with non-Samsung smartphones, thanks to the utilization of on-device AI technology.

Samsung’s press release suggests that conversing in a foreign language using this feature will be as simple as enabling closed captions for streaming shows. Additionally, private conversations will remain secure and encrypted within the devices. The ability to achieve real-time translation during voice calls is considered a significant technological milestone, although experts have raised questions about the translation process.

Lee Won-kang, Head of AI-based translation startup XL8’s South Korea operations, explained that the AI system would require around three to four seconds to comprehend the original content, translate it into a foreign language, and vocalize it to the listener. Nonetheless, the full extent of the feature’s capabilities, such as whether translated content will be spoken using the AI’s voice or the original voice, can only be evaluated through firsthand usage.

In parallel to this real-time call translation service, Samsung is actively developing its generative AI model known as Samsung Gauss, which encompasses language, code, and image fields. The company plans to integrate this AI system into its wide range of products in the near future, revolutionizing user experiences in areas like email composition, document summarization, coding, and image editing.

As AI continues to advance, concerns about data privacy and misinformation have arisen. Governments and watchdogs worldwide have taken steps to regulate AI and mitigate potential risks. Samsung, however, has assured users that GalaxyAI, the AI system powering these features, operates solely within their devices, ensuring that private conversations remain confidential.

