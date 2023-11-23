Unlocking New Possibilities: Samsung Users Can Access Snapchat Camera Directly

Samsung smartphone users are about to get a new and convenient feature – the ability to open the Snapchat camera without unlocking their phones first. This exciting development has been revealed through a recent test version of the Snapchat app. Currently, this functionality is not available.

While many smartphones already allow users to access the camera without unlocking the device, using certain apps often requires unlocking first. However, as per the code reviewed Android Authority, it appears that Samsung is working on incorporating the Snapchat camera as a shortcut on both the left and right sides of the lock screen.

Interestingly, rumors had previously circulated that Samsung was also planning to include an Instagram camera shortcut on the lock screen. However, for now, OPPO and OnePlus are the only brands that already offer this functionality for the Snapchat camera from the lock screen. Samsung users will be thrilled to hear that their brand is catching up on this convenient feature.

The relevant code can be found in the Snapchat v12.62.0.36 Beta. While the specific release date for this update remains uncertain, it is expected that Samsung users can look forward to accessing the Snapchat camera with ease in the near future. This game-changing feature is sure to provide a seamless and efficient experience for avid Snapchat users.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Samsung users currently access the Snapchat camera without unlocking their phones?

No, the current version of the Snapchat app does not support this feature for Samsung users. However, the code in the Snapchat v12.62.0.36 Beta suggests that it will be possible in the future.

Which other smartphone brands already offer this Snapchat camera shortcut from the lock screen?

OPPO and OnePlus are the smartphone brands that currently allow users to access the Snapchat camera directly from the lock screen.

When can Samsung users expect this feature to be available to them?

While an exact release date has not been announced, it is anticipated that Samsung users will be able to enjoy this feature in the near future. Users should keep an eye out for updates from Snapchat.