Samsung and Qualcomm Oppose India’s Proposed Live TV Broadcast Policy for Smartphones

Samsung and Qualcomm are among the companies opposing India’s plan to implement a mandatory policy for smartphones to receive live TV broadcasts using ATSC 3.0 technology without relying on cellular networks. The companies argue that making their existing smartphones compatible with ATSC 3.0 would increase the cost of each device $30, as additional components would be required. Furthermore, they express concerns that adding direct-to-mobile broadcasting capabilities can potentially degrade battery performance and cellular reception.

In a joint letter to India’s communication ministry, Samsung, Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Nokia highlight their skepticism about the benefits of adopting this technology and propose not progressing further in the discussion. The potential hardware changes necessary to implement live TV broadcasts on smartphones have raised concerns among manufacturers who worry that it could disrupt their existing manufacturing plans.

India’s proposal to integrate live TV broadcast features on smartphones aims to alleviate the congestion on telecom networks caused increased video consumption. However, the implementation of such a policy has faced opposition from companies operating in India’s smartphone sector. The Indian government sees live TV broadcast capabilities as a solution to ease network congestion, while smartphone manufacturers argue that the lack of devices supporting ATSC 3.0 technology has limited its adoption in other countries.

The proposal is still under deliberation and may undergo revisions before any final decision is made. As of now, there is no definite timeline for execution.

