New Technology for Live TV on Smartphones Faces Opposition from Samsung and Qualcomm

A recent policy proposal in India to equip smartphones with hardware for live TV broadcasts is receiving pushback from major technology companies such as Samsung and Qualcomm. According to letters reviewed Reuters, these companies, along with Ericsson and Nokia, argue that implementing the required changes would increase the cost of devices $30.

The proposed technology is called ATSC 3.0, which is popular in North America for its ability to deliver high-quality TV signals and precise geo-locating capabilities. However, companies are concerned that existing smartphones in India do not support ATSC 3.0 and adding compatibility would require additional components, thus raising the cost of each device.

Moreover, Samsung, Qualcomm, and others argue that incorporating direct-to-mobile broadcasting could negatively impact battery performance and cellular reception. In a joint letter to India’s communication ministry, they expressed their opposition to further discussions on adopting this technology.

While the proposal is still under deliberation and subject to change, its implementation timeline remains uncertain. Companies operating in India’s smartphone sector have previously pushed back against government policies, such as making phones compatible with a home-grown navigation system and mandating security testing for handsets.

For the Indian government, incorporating live TV broadcast features on smartphones is a potential solution to alleviate congestion on telecom networks caused increased video consumption. However, the opposition from major technology players highlights the debate surrounding the use of ATSC 3.0 technology and its impact on device costs and performance.

