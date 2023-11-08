New Technology Sparks Concerns Among Smartphone Manufacturers in India

Smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, Qualcomm, and Nokia, are raising objections to India’s proposed adoption of a new technology for live TV broadcasts on smartphones. The technology in question, called ATSC 3.0, is popular in North America for its precise geo-locating capabilities and high picture quality. However, these companies argue that implementing ATSC 3.0 would require significant hardware changes, resulting in a $30 increase in the cost of each device.

In a joint letter to India’s communication ministry, the companies expressed concerns about the compatibility of their existing smartphones with ATSC 3.0. They also highlighted potential issues such as degraded battery performance and cellular reception. The letter, dated October 17, urged the government to reconsider the push for adoption, stating that the discussions on this matter lack merit.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), a lobbying group representing smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and Xiaomi, also opposed the move privately in a letter dated October 16. ICEA pointed out that no major handset maker currently supports ATSC 3.0 globally. They emphasized that introducing unproven technology could disrupt the pace of domestic manufacturing.

It is worth noting that the proposal is still under discussion and subject to potential changes. There is no fixed timeline for implementation at this point.

According to a report Counterpoint Research, Samsung dominated India’s smartphone market in the April to July quarter, capturing an 18% share. Vivo and Xiaomi followed closely with 17% and 15% shares, respectively. Apple maintained its lead in the ultra-premium segment, commanding a 59% share.

The concerns raised these smartphone manufacturers highlight the potential challenges and considerations involved in adopting new technologies in the rapidly evolving mobile industry. While there is a desire to enhance TV broadcasting capabilities on smartphones, it is crucial to balance technological advancements with the feasibility and cost implications for manufacturers and end-users alike.

