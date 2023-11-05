New Samsung TVs on Sale: A Must-See for Tech Enthusiasts

Samsung televisions have long been popular among consumers, known for their high-quality displays and innovative features. Whether you’re eyeing a QLED or Neo QLED model, we’ve compiled a list of the best prices for the most sought-after Samsung TVs. Discover exceptional savings and cutting-edge technology all in one place.

One standout option is the Samsung QN90C, a Neo QLED TV that is currently discounted an impressive 48 percent. With its Quantum HDR 1500 technology, this TV delivers an incredible color spectrum. The Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures sharp and smooth motion images, while Dolby Atmos Sound takes your favorite films to a whole new level of realism. Plus, the QN90C comes in a range of sizes, including 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches, and 85 inches.

Another top pick is the Samsung QLED 4K Q60B, which can often be found at a reduced price on Amazon. This 43-inch TV offers stunning visuals and is available in other sizes as well. If you’re looking for a slightly larger display, the 55-inch version of the Q60B is also worth considering.

For those seeking an even more premium viewing experience, the Samsung Q70C is an excellent choice. This 65-inch behemoth is equipped with the latest technology, including the Quantum Processor 4K and artificial intelligence, which significantly enhance picture and sound quality while providing useful features.

If you prefer to purchase directly from Samsung, you’re in luck. The manufacturer’s website consistently offers incredible deals on QLED TVs that are sure to impress. You’ll find enticing offers such as instant discounts, bonuses, and cashback promotions that you won’t want to miss. Currently, Samsung is running special promotions on select models, including the QLED 4K QE1C (2023) with a 50-inch display – a truly exceptional deal for a next-generation television.

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between QLED and Neo QLED?

A: QLED stands for Quantum Light-Emitting Diode, while Neo QLED is an advanced technology that combines quantum dots with miniaturized LEDs for better contrast and more precise backlight control.

Q: What is Dolby Atmos Sound?

A: Dolby Atmos is an audio format that enables sound to move dynamically around you, creating a three-dimensional immersive experience.

Q: Can I find discounted Samsung TVs on Amazon?

A: Yes, Amazon often offers discounts on Samsung TVs, making it a great place to find a bargain.

Q: Are there any ongoing promotions on Samsung’s website?

A: Samsung frequently runs promotions on their website, offering attractive deals, discounts, and bonuses on selected TV models.

