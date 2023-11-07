New Samsung QLED TVs Offer Unbelievable Discounts

Samsung QLED TVs are now available at significantly lower prices, providing incredible deals for consumers. Whether you’re considering the Samsung QN95B 4K TV or other models, there are fantastic offers to take advantage of.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save big at Amazon, where several Samsung Neo QLED TVs are currently on sale. For example, the Samsung GQ55QN95B Neo QLED TV is now available at almost half the price at Saturn. Additionally, other Samsung QLED models are also discounted today.

If you prefer to shop directly from the Samsung store, there are attractive deals as well. For instance, the Samsung QN900 series from 2023 offers substantial savings. The 65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900C is currently marked down an incredible 2,080 euros.

Furthermore, Samsung’s Smart Deals for QLED TVs are worth checking out. With cashback offers of up to 1,000 euros and various bonuses, you can make your TV purchase even more rewarding.

In the event that the Samsung QLED 4K QN95B is out of stock at Amazon, you can explore other slightly older models that are also on sale. Here are a few examples of the best offers on Samsung TVs:

– Samsung QLED 8K QN900C

– Samsung QLED 4K Q60A series

– Samsung QLED 4K Q70A series

Additionally, if you’re looking to stream live sports and other content on your new TV, waipu.tv is currently offering a great deal that is definitely worth checking out.

FAQs

1. Are these discounts available worldwide?

These discounts are specific to the Amazon and Samsung stores mentioned in the article. Prices and availability may vary in different regions.

2. How long are these deals valid?

The duration of these deals depends on the retailers and their promotional periods. It is advisable to check the specific offers for their validity.

3. Can I find similar discounts on other TV brands?

While this article highlights discounts on Samsung QLED TVs, other brands may also have discounted offers. It’s always worth comparing prices and features across different brands before making a purchase decision.

4. Can I purchase these TVs online?

Yes, all the mentioned deals are available for online purchases. You can visit the respective online stores or retailers to make your purchase.

5. Do these TVs come with a warranty?

Yes, all Samsung TVs come with a warranty. The duration and terms of the warranty may vary, so it’s recommended to check the specific details for each product.