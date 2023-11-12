The Samsung QLED 4K QN95B TV and More Models on Sale: Save Big Now!

Looking to upgrade your TV? Well, you’re in luck because the Samsung QLED 4K QN95B TV and other models are now available at significantly discounted prices! In this article, we will provide you with all the details on these amazing offers that you don’t want to miss.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs are currently on sale at Amazon, giving you the perfect opportunity to save some serious cash. One notable deal is the Samsung GQ55QN95B Neo QLED TV, which is now almost half the original price at Saturn.

But that’s not all. The Singles Day promotions also include reductions on other models from the Samsung QLED series. So, whether you’re in the market for the Samsung QLED 4K QN95B TV or any other Samsung TV, now is the time to make your purchase.

If you prefer to shop directly from the Samsung Online Store, you’ll also find fantastic deals on their QN900 series from 2023. For example, the 65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900C is currently available at an amazing discount of €2,080.

But wait, there’s more! Samsung is offering the TV Smart Deals, where you can enjoy up to €1,000 cashback and many other bonuses on their QLED TVs. It’s definitely worth checking out their website to explore all the available options.

If the Samsung QLED 4K QN95B is sold out on Amazon, don’t worry. There are other slightly older models from Samsung that are also discounted. Keep an eye out for these alternatives as well. And while you’re at it, why not consider adding a waipu.tv subscription to your new TV for live sports and more streaming content?

