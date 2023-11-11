New Samsung QLED TV Deals: Save Big on the Latest Models

If you’ve been eyeing the Samsung QLED 4K QN95B TV, now is the perfect time to make your purchase. The latest models, including the Samsung GQ55QN95B Neo QLED TV, are currently available at significantly reduced prices. This article will provide you with all the details on these fantastic offers.

Why are these Samsung QLED TVs discounted?

Samsung periodically offers great deals on their products, and their QLED TVs are no exception. From the Neo QLED 8K QN900C to the 4K QN95B series, you can save a substantial amount of money when shopping for a new TV. For example, the 65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900C is currently discounted an impressive €2,080 on the Samsung online store.

Where can you find these deals?

If you’re interested in purchasing a new QLED TV, head over to Samsung’s website. They’re currently running their TV Smart Deals promotion, which includes up to €1,000 cashback and other enticing bonuses. Additionally, you can also find discounted Samsung QLED TVs on Amazon and other online retailers.

What are the benefits of QLED technology?

QLED technology brings vibrant colors and impressive visual clarity to your TV viewing experience. With Quantum Dot technology, QLED TVs offer superior color reproduction and brightness, resulting in breathtaking picture quality.

FAQ:

Q: Can I save money on other Samsung TV models?

A: Yes, if the Samsung QLED 4K QN95B is out of stock on Amazon, there are other slightly older Samsung TV models that are also discounted. Check out the latest offers from Samsung to find the perfect TV for you.

Q: Are there any special offers for streaming services?

A: If you’re interested in streaming live sports and other content on your new TV, waipu.tv is currently offering a fantastic deal for the football season. Head over to their website to learn more about their current promotions.

So, don’t miss out on these amazing deals on Samsung QLED TVs. Upgrade your home entertainment system with the latest models and enjoy an immersive viewing experience like never before.