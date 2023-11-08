Samsung’s Infinite: A New Era of Mixed Reality Headsets

Samsung is venturing into the exciting realm of mixed reality with the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated headset, code-named “Infinite.” Collaborating with tech giants Google and Qualcomm for top-tier hardware, Samsung is poised to make a significant impact in the market. Contrary to previous beliefs, a recent report from Korean site JoongAng suggests that production will be completed December 2024, meaning the release may be imminent.

Similar to Apple’s approach with the Vision Pro headset, Samsung plans to unveil a first-look of Infinite before it hits store shelves. Speculating on the timeline, it is likely that Samsung will tease this groundbreaking device during its summer Unpacked event, which traditionally showcases the latest advancements in foldable smartphones.

Notably, this isn’t Samsung’s first venture into the world of virtual reality. In 2015, the company released the Gear VR headset in partnership with Oculus, a company later acquired Meta. At the time, the Gear VR offered users an immersive VR experience at an affordable price, capturing the attention of consumers worldwide. However, with significant advancements and innovations in VR technology since then, it will be fascinating to see how Samsung’s Infinite sets itself apart from its predecessors.

Samsung’s foray into mixed reality signals an exciting new era for the company, as it aims to combine the best elements of virtual and augmented reality. Equipped with cutting-edge hardware and built-in support from industry leaders, Infinite has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with digital content and redefine our perception of reality.

