Samsung’s Early Black Friday Deals: Massive Discounts on Neo QLED 8K TVs

As we approach the holiday shopping season, Samsung is already offering some exciting deals to entice customers. Although Black Friday is still a few weeks away, the tech giant has launched its “Black Friday Deal” on the QN900C Neo QLED 8K smart TV. And the discounts are simply too good to miss!

Samsung has slashed a staggering $1,700 off the 65-inch model, $1,800 off the 75-inch model, and an incredible $2,500 off the 85-inch variant. With these discounts, the final prices on the Neo QLED 8K (QN900C) TV series are as follows:

– 65-inch 8K Neo QLED: $4,999 $3,299

– 75-inch 8K Neo QLED: $6,299 $4,499

– 85-inch 8K Neo QLED: $7,999 $5,499

These discounts offer an excellent opportunity for homeowners to upgrade their entertainment experience. The Neo QLED 8K TVs come with a range of impressive features, including Quantum Mini LED technology, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, Q-Symphony 3.0, Neo Quantum HDR 8K Pro, and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution.

Not only do these TVs deliver stunning visuals, but they also come with AI Energy Mode through SmartThings, a SolarCell Remote, and access to services like Gaming Hub and Samsung TV Plus. With Samsung’s commitment to innovation, these smart TVs offer a seamless and immersive viewing experience.

To make the most of this deal, visit Samsung’s official website or authorized retailers. Don’t miss out on bringing the cinema experience right into your living room.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I purchase these discounted TVs online?

Yes, you can purchase these discounted TVs online through Samsung’s official website or through authorized retailers.

2. Is the discount applicable internationally?

The availability and pricing of the discounted Neo QLED 8K TVs may vary based on regions. We recommend checking with local retailers or Samsung’s official website for specific details.

3. Are there any additional charges or hidden fees?

The prices mentioned include the discounted amount for the respective TV models. However, it’s always advisable to review the terms and conditions during the purchase process for any possible additional charges or fees.

4. How long will these discounts be available?

Samsung has labeled these discounts as part of their “Black Friday Deal” and the duration of this deal may vary. It’s recommended to take advantage of the offer as soon as possible to avoid missing out. For exact dates, check Samsung’s official website or contact local retailers.