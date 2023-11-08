Samsung Opposes Indian Government’s Plan to Add Live TV Feature to Smartphones

Samsung, one of the leading mobile phone brands, has joined Qualcomm in opposing a proposal the Indian government that would require all smartphones sold in the country to include a live TV feature. The government’s plan is to mandate the presence of the ATSC 3.0 technology, also known as NextGenTV, in mobile phones. However, both Samsung and Qualcomm argue that this requirement would lead to an increase in phone prices.

The addition of live TV hardware to smartphones would result in an extra cost of $30 per device, as reported Reuters. While the ATSC 3.0 technology is widely used in the US for televisions, its integration into mobile phones would require additional hardware, which would, in turn, drive up the prices of smartphones. This has prompted Samsung, Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Nokia to voice their concerns in a letter to India’s communications ministry.

In their letter, the companies highlight not only the price increase but also potential battery life and cellular network reception degradation caused the inclusion of the live TV feature. They argue that such a feature has seen limited usage in countries like South Korea and the US due to the lack of sufficient device support, despite its prevalence in Japan.

While the Indian government continues to deliberate the proposal, no fixed timeline for its implementation has been set. It is worth noting that this is not the first time the government has introduced such mandates. Previous proposals have included making all phones compatible with the Indian navigation system, NavIC, and mandatory security testing for all devices.

Overall, the opposition from Samsung and Qualcomm sheds light on the challenges and concerns surrounding the implementation of the live TV feature in smartphones. The Indian government now faces the task of balancing the desire to offer advanced features with the potential consequences, including increased costs for consumers and potential strain on device performance.

FAQs

1. What is the ATSC 3.0 technology?

ATSC 3.0, also known as NextGenTV, is a technology used for broadcast TV signals. It is popular in the US and offers high-resolution 4K broadcasting and precise geo-locating of TV signals.

2. Why are Samsung and Qualcomm opposing the live TV feature mandate?

Samsung and Qualcomm argue that the inclusion of live TV hardware will increase the prices of smartphones. They also express concerns about potential battery life and cellular network reception degradation.

3. Has live TV broadcast to mobile phones been widely adopted?

Live TV broadcast to mobile phones has seen limited usage in countries like South Korea and the US due to a lack of sufficient device support. However, it is prevalent in Japan.

