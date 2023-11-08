Samsung Opposes Mandating Live TV Feature on Smartphones in India

Samsung has joined Qualcomm in opposing the Indian government’s proposal to mandate the inclusion of a live TV feature on smartphones. The government is considering a policy that would require all phones sold in the country to support the ATSC 3.0 technology, which offers broadcast TV signals in 4K resolution and enables precise geo-locating of TV signals.

While the use of ATSC 3.0 in televisions is popular in the United States, mobile phone brands like Samsung argue that implementing this technology in smartphones will increase the cost of production and ultimately raise the prices of mobile phones. According to letters reviewed Reuters, the addition of live TV hardware to smartphones would result in an additional cost of $30 per device.

Furthermore, Samsung and other brands contend that mandating the inclusion of ATSC 3.0 will disrupt their existing manufacturing plans. They assert that it will also have adverse effects on the battery life and cellular network reception of mobile phones.

The proposal for live TV broadcast on smartphones is not a widely adopted feature globally. Countries like South Korea and the United States have limited usage due to the lack of widespread availability of the technology. However, Japan has successfully implemented this feature.

The Indian government is currently deliberating the proposal, and there is no set timeline for its implementation. In recent months, the government has also introduced other proposals, including mandating compatibility with India’s homegrown global positioning and navigation system, NavIC, and requiring security testing for all phones in the country.

FAQ:

1. What is the ATSC 3.0 technology?

ATSC 3.0, also known as NextGenTV, is a technology used for broadcast television signals in 4K resolution and enables precise geo-locating of TV signals.

2. How much would adding the live TV feature cost?

According to letters reviewed Reuters, the addition of live TV hardware to smartphones would increase the cost $30 per device.

3. Why do mobile phone brands oppose the mandate?

Mobile phone brands argue that implementing the live TV feature will disrupt their existing manufacturing plans and increase the prices of mobile phones. They also claim that it will have adverse effects on battery life and cellular network reception.

4. Which countries have widespread usage of live TV broadcast on smartphones?

Countries like South Korea, the United States, and Japan have varying degrees of usage of live TV broadcast on smartphones, with Japan being the most prevalent.