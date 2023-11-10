Frequently Asked Questions:

Introducing the Samsung 55QN85C: A Powerful Entry-Level QLED TV

Samsung has been making waves in the TV market with its OLED offerings, but the brand still has some highly attractive models that combine QLED technology with mini LED backlighting. One such model is the Samsung Neo QLED 55QN85C, which offers many of the advantages of its flagship counterpart at a slightly lower price point.

The 55QN85C features a 55-inch mini LED display with a stunning 4K resolution of 3,840×2,160 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also supports HDR content with formats including HDR10+, HDR 10, and HLG, delivering an immersive viewing experience with enhanced contrast and vibrant colors.

One of the standout features of this model is its mini LED backlighting, which enables precise control of local dimming and results in improved black levels. The Quantum Matrix technology, coupled with the QLED nano layer, further enhances brightness and color accuracy for an exceptional visual performance.

In terms of connectivity, the 55QN85C offers four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it convenient for gamers and those looking to connect multiple devices. The TV also supports Auto Game Mode, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and G-Sync compatibility, ensuring smooth gameplay with reduced input lag.

Powered the Neural Quantum Processor 4K, the 55QN85C leverages AI and machine learning to optimize picture and sound quality. The Tizen 7 operating system provides a user-friendly interface with access to popular streaming services and a wide range of apps.

With a sleek and minimalist design, featuring thin bezels and a slim profile, the Samsung 55QN85C seamlessly blends into any living space. It also comes with a range of convenient features, such as voice control, wireless mirroring, and support for Samsung’s soundbars to create a more immersive audio experience.

Whether you’re a movie enthusiast, a gamer, or simply looking for a high-quality TV, the Samsung 55QN85C offers an impressive combination of features, performance, and value for money. It’s a worthy contender in the mini LED and QLED TV market, competing with brands like TCL and Hisense.

Does the Samsung 55QN85C support Dolby Vision?

No, the Samsung 55QN85C does not support Dolby Vision. However, it offers support for HDR10+, HDR 10, and HLG, ensuring a visually stunning HDR experience.

Can I connect my gaming console to the Samsung 55QN85C?

Yes, the Samsung 55QN85C features four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it easy to connect your gaming console and enjoy gaming at up to 120 frames per second in 4K resolution.

What is the sound quality like on the Samsung 55QN85C?

The Samsung 55QN85C features a powerful audio system with six speakers delivering a total output of 60 W. It also supports Dolby Atmos technology, creating a virtual surround sound experience. When paired with a Samsung soundbar, it offers the option of synchronized audio with Q-Symphony.

Does the Samsung 55QN85C support voice control?

Yes, the Samsung 55QN85C supports voice control either through the smaller remote control or the built-in microphones on the TV. It also offers wireless mirroring capabilities and supports Samsung’s wireless Dex feature for seamless multitasking on a larger screen.