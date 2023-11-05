Experience the Future with the Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

4K Smart TV? Think Again! It’s Time for 8K!

The TV landscape has evolved from HD-Ready to Full-HD and then to 4K, but now you can take the visual evolution to a whole new level bringing the pinnacle of technology directly into your living room. The prices of 8K TVs have dropped significantly, making it the perfect time to consider investing in a 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.

Amazon is currently offering a massive discount of almost 1500€ on the Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV – a deal that you don’t want to miss!

Step into the World of 8K with Samsung Neo QLED-Display: Almost OLED-Quality!

Let’s take a moment to reflect on the time when 4K TVs were considered groundbreaking, followed Full-HD and HD-Ready. But now, 8K takes the resolution game to a whole new level, with approximately 33 million pixels – four times the amount on a 4K TV. This means you can experience picture quality so immersive that you might mistake it for real life. Just imagine watching classics like “The Lord of the Rings” in stunning 8K!

Neo QLED TVs – Beautiful, Bright, and Contrast-Rich!

While Samsung Neo QLED TVs are not OLEDs, they still offer an incredible visual experience. The “Neo” in Samsung Neo QLED refers to the advanced Neo Quantum HDR 8K technology, which delivers stunningly precise colors and contrasts. These TVs utilize Quantum Dots for color reproduction and feature the Quantum Mini-LED technology, enhancing contrast and providing deeper blacks. HDR content also benefits greatly from this technology.

Get More than Just 8K Resolution

The Neural Quantum Processor Lite 8K uses artificial intelligence to upscale content, allowing even non-8K content to be displayed in improved quality. This means that despite the lack of widespread 8K content, you can still enjoy the benefits of the higher resolution, thanks to the power of AI. Additionally, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV’s design is remarkable – an ultra-thin panel that can be wall-mounted and connected to a single cable, ensuring a clutter-free setup.

Introducing the Top 4 Highlights:

1. Quantum Matrix Technology Pro: Experience precise lighting control and detailed images with Quantum Mini-LEDs.

2. Slim Connect: Mount your TV elegantly on the wall, hiding cables with the Media Box.

3. Real 8K Resolution: Enjoy four times the resolution of 4K, bringing you closer to reality.

4. Dolby Atmos: Immerse yourself in multidimensional soundscapes that perfectly complement the picture.

Now is the perfect time to grab the 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV on Amazon for just 2149€ – a 40% discount off the original price of 3599€. This deal offers the lowest price ever seen for this TV!

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between 4K and 8K TVs?

A: 8K TVs have four times the number of pixels as 4K TVs, resulting in a higher resolution and more detailed picture.

Q: Can 8K TVs display content that is not in 8K?

A: Yes, with advanced AI upscaling technology, 8K TVs can enhance the quality of lower-resolution content.

Q: What is Quantum Mini-LED technology?

A: Quantum Mini-LED technology enhances contrast and provides deeper black levels, resulting in a more immersive viewing experience.

Q: Can the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV be wall-mounted?

A: Yes, the ultra-thin panel of the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV can be easily mounted on a wall, offering a clean and sleek look.

Q: What is Dolby Atmos?

A: Dolby Atmos is an advanced audio technology that creates a multidimensional sound experience, perfectly complementing the picture on the screen.