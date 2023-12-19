Samsung Offers Free 1-Year Disney Plus Subscription to Galaxy Owners

Samsung is making a surprising move offering a free 12-month subscription to Disney Plus for Galaxy users, including owners of the latest Galaxy S23 series. This offer, coming from the Samsung Boost rewards program, is more generous than typical smartphone freebies, which often provide only a few months of free subscription. The offer is available to a wide range of Galaxy owners.

To claim the offer, Galaxy owners in the U.K. or Ireland can visit the Samsung Boost site and scan the QR code. After signing in with their Samsung account or through their device, they will receive a promo code for Disney Plus. However, unlike other promotions, users need to follow the link generated Samsung rather than inputting the code directly on Disney’s site.

The offer is applicable only to the standard 1080p tier of Disney Plus, not the premium option with 4K streaming. In addition to Disney Plus, Samsung also offers shorter subscriptions to other services like Xbox Game Pass, YouTube Premium, and Adobe Lightroom. However, the Disney Plus offer stands out due to its extended duration.

It is important for users to note that they will be automatically charged for the full fee if they forget to cancel the subscription after the trial period. However, Disney Plus may refund the subscription under certain circumstances. In the past, contacting the company after accidentally being charged for a free trial has resulted in a refund in most cases.

The Samsung Boost program was launched in 2021, initially offering discounts on various services including Google Play Pass and YouTube Premium. The addition of Disney Plus as a new offering highlights Samsung’s efforts to compete directly with Apple’s three-month free Apple TV Plus offer for iPhone buyers, which was previously a 12-month offer when introduced in 2019.