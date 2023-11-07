New Samsung S49CG934 Monitor Offers Unparalleled Gaming Experience

Samsung has recently unveiled its newest monitor, the S49CG934, which is now available in China. With a 49-inch 2K display, this monitor provides gamers with exceptional specs and an immersive viewing experience at an affordable price point. Let’s delve into the specifications and features of this groundbreaking device.

The Samsung S49CG934 boasts a curved design and a resolution of DQHD (5120×1440) that enhances the gaming experience providing a wider field of view. Its 240Hz refresh rate ensures fluid gameplay, reducing motion blur for seamless action-packed scenes. The 10-bit color depth and the DCI-P3 color gamut of 99% deliver vibrant and accurate colors, making it an excellent choice for both gaming and content creation.

Equipped with a 1800R curvature, the S49CG934 envelops the user in an immersive environment, pulling them into the heart of the game. The 0.03ms response time effectively eliminates ghosting and tearing in fast-paced games, guaranteeing a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.

Moreover, this monitor has a brightness of 1,000 nits and boasts VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. These features ensure deep blacks and stunning colors, resulting in striking visuals that enhance gameplay and content consumption.

In terms of connectivity, the S49CG934 offers two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and one USB-C port. It also includes built-in stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. Additionally, its ergonomic base supports lift and tilt adjustments, allowing users to find the perfect angle and height for optimal comfort during extended gaming sessions.

The Samsung S49CG934 is available for purchase in China on JD.com, with a price tag of 8,999 yuan. With its impressive specifications and features, this monitor is undoubtedly a game-changer in the world of gaming and content creation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)