Samsung Unveils New Cost-Effective Model of Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor

Samsung has announced the addition of a new model to its popular Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor series. The latest entrant, the Samsung S49CG934, offers high-end specifications at a more affordable price point. While it shares similar features with its counterpart, the S49CG954SC, there is one notable difference that contributes to the significant price reduction.

The Samsung S49CG934 features a 49-inch dual 2K OLED screen, delivering optimal visuals for both high-end content consumption and professional tasks. With a maximum resolution of 5120×1440, a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 0.03ms response time, gamers can expect immersive and fluid gameplay.

One of the highlights of the S49CG934 is its AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, ensuring a smooth gaming experience without any screen tearing. Moreover, the monitor is certified with VESA’s DisplayHDR True Black 400 and boasts an HDR10+ rating, providing industry-leading visual quality with deep blacks and vibrant colors.

In terms of connectivity, the S49CG934 offers a range of onboard interfaces, including HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and a fully-stacked USB-C interface. Users can take advantage of extensive connectivity options without worrying about running out of ports.

The main differentiating factor between the S49CG934 and its higher-end counterpart lies in the absence of an AI chip processing built into the monitor. This change, along with a slight modification to the overall design, allows Samsung to offer the S49CG934 at a significantly lower price point. During the 11.11 sale, the monitor is available for approximately 8,999 RMB ($1236 US), compared to the 15,999 RMB ($2200 US) price of the S49CG954SC.

Samsung’s introduction of the S49CG934 aims to make the OLED G9 lineup more competitive in the Chinese market offering improved pricing options. This move allows more gamers to experience the premium features and performance that Samsung is known for, without breaking the bank.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the main difference between the Samsung S49CG934 and the S49CG954SC?

The main difference between the Samsung S49CG934 and the S49CG954SC is the absence of an AI chip processing in the S49CG934 model.

2. What are the key features of the Samsung S49CG934?

The Samsung S49CG934 features a 49-inch dual 2K OLED screen, a maximum resolution of 5120×1440, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, has VESA’s DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, and offers extensive connectivity options.

3. How much does the Samsung S49CG934 cost?

During the 11.11 sale, the Samsung S49CG934 is priced at approximately 8,999 RMB ($1236 US). Its normal retail price is 9,399 RMB ($129 US).

4. What is Samsung’s goal with the introduction of the S49CG934?

Samsung aims to make its OLED G9 lineup more competitive in the Chinese market offering improved pricing options and attracting more customers with the cost-effective S49CG934 model.