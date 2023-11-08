Samsung Releases a Budget-Friendly Addition to the Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor Lineup

News
Tanya King

Samsung has expanded its lineup of Odyssey OLED gaming monitors with the introduction of the S49CG934 model. This new addition offers high-end specifications at a more affordable price point.

The Samsung S49CG934, part of the Odyssey OLED G9 series, features a dual 2K OLED screen measuring 49 inches, making it ideal for both high-end content consumption and professional tasks. With a maximum resolution of 5120×1440, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a quick 0.03ms response time, users can expect a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

Similar to other monitors in the Odyssey lineup, the S49CG934 is designed to provide a premium feel with its top-of-the-line features. It boasts support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring tear-free gameplay and enhanced visuals. Additionally, it has obtained VESA’s DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and HDR10+ rating, solidifying its position as an industry-leading product.

In terms of connectivity, the S49CG934 offers HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, and a fully-stacked USB-C interface, providing users with extensive options and eliminating any concerns about running out of ports.

While the S49CG934 may appear similar on paper to its higher-end counterpart, the S49CG954SC, the main difference lies in the regional pricing. The “Cost-Effective” model is priced at 8,999 RMB ($1236 US) during sales events and 9,399 RMB ($129 US) at regular prices. In comparison, the S49CG954SC model is priced at 15,999 RMB ($2200 US). This significant price difference makes the S49CG934 a more attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

It is worth noting that the only notable difference between the S49CG934 and the higher-end model is the absence of an AI chip in the former. However, this change is unlikely to impact the overall performance or user experience. Samsung’s decision to release a more affordable variant may be aimed at capturing the Chinese market offering improved pricing without compromising on quality.

FAQ:

  1. What is the screen size of the Samsung S49CG934 monitor?

    2. The Samsung S49CG934 features a 49-inch dual 2K OLED screen.

  2. What is the maximum resolution of the S49CG934 monitor?

    3. The monitor supports a maximum resolution of 5120×1440.

  3. What is the refresh rate of the S49CG934 monitor?

    4. The S49CG934 has a refresh rate of 240Hz.

Source: ITHome

