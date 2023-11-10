New and Exclusive Early Black Friday TV Deals from Samsung

Samsung, one of the leading brands in the TV industry, has recently released a range of exclusive early Black Friday deals on their website. While Best Buy and Walmart also offer some impressive discounts on Samsung TVs, Samsung’s own website has the most comprehensive lineup of deals, featuring over 20 models, including QLED, Neo QLED, and OLED TVs.

One of the standout deals is on the 85-inch Q80C, which is currently priced below $2,000 after a $200 additional discount. This model is part of Samsung’s advanced QLED lineup and boasts features like 96 directly-lit local dimming zones for optimal brightness control and advanced gaming capabilities such as a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support.

What sets Samsung’s deals apart is the significant price drop, with discounts ranging from $1,000 or more, even exceeding 40% off in some cases. This makes the premium Samsung TVs more affordable compared to budget models offered competitors like Walmart’s onn. line or Amazon’s Fire TV line.

Furthermore, Samsung’s early Black Friday deals include a wide range of sizes, from 50 to 85 inches, catering to different preferences and room sizes. Whether you’re looking for a compact 50-inch TV for your bedroom or a massive 85-inch display for an immersive home theater experience, Samsung has you covered.

To ensure you don’t miss out on the best deals, be sure to visit Samsung’s website, Best Buy, and Walmart regularly as they continue to release new discounts in the coming weeks. With Samsung’s reputation for quality and innovation in the TV industry, these early Black Friday deals present an excellent opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup at a fraction of the original cost.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I find the best early Black Friday Samsung TV deals?

A: Samsung’s own website offers the most comprehensive lineup of early Black Friday TV deals, featuring over 20 models, including QLED, Neo QLED, and OLED TVs.

Q: Are Samsung’s premium TVs more affordable compared to budget models?

A: Yes, Samsung’s premium TVs have received significant discounts, making them more affordable than budget models offered competitors.

Q: What are some standout features of Samsung’s Q80C TV?

A: The Q80C features 96 directly-lit local dimming zones for optimized brightness, as well as advanced gaming capabilities like a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support.