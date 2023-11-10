New Samsung TV Deals for Black Friday: Where to Find the Best Discounts

Samsung enthusiasts rejoice! Black Friday is just around the corner, and Samsung is offering some amazing deals on their TVs. While major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also offering discounts, the best place to buy a Samsung TV on sale is actually Samsung’s own website.

Samsung unveiled their early Black Friday deals at the beginning of November, giving consumers the opportunity to snag more than 20 QLED, Neo QLED, and OLED Samsung TVs at discounted prices. Many of these TVs are 2023 releases, ensuring that you’re getting the latest technology. With a “Black Friday deal” tag, you can be confident that you don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving week to bring home your new screen.

What sets Samsung’s deals apart from the rest? It’s the significant price reductions on their premium TVs. Compared to budget models from other retailers, Samsung’s premium TVs originally had a higher price tag. This means that the discounts are even more substantial, with savings of $1,000 or more and discounts of 40% or higher.

The standout deal so far is the 85-inch Q80C, which has an additional $200 discount on top of its sale price. Priced at below $2,000, the Q80C is Samsung’s most advanced QLED TV, featuring 96 directly-lit local dimming zones for optimal brightness and advanced gaming features.

While Best Buy and Walmart also have some great Samsung TV deals, mainly on budget models not featured on Samsung’s website, Samsung’s direct sales offer the best savings on premium TVs. Be sure to check out other sizes and models available on their website, including the budget-friendly TU690T 4K line and various sizes of the premium QN90C QLED line.

Don’t miss out on these incredible Black Friday deals from Samsung and treat yourself to a high-quality TV viewing experience!

FAQ

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals on Samsung TVs?

The best place to find Black Friday deals on Samsung TVs is Samsung’s own website.

What types of Samsung TVs are on sale for Black Friday?

Samsung is offering discounts on over 20 QLED, Neo QLED, and OLED TVs, including their latest 2023 releases.

How much can I save on Samsung TVs during Black Friday?

The discounts on Samsung TVs can be as high as $1,000 or more, with savings of 40% or higher off the original price.

Are there any standout deals on Samsung TVs?

One standout deal is the 85-inch Q80C, which has an additional $200 discount on top of its sale price, bringing the total cost below $2,000.

Are there any Black Friday deals on budget-friendly Samsung TVs?

While Samsung’s website focuses more on their premium TV models, other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have deals on budget-friendly Samsung TVs.