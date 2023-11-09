New Way to Discover Games on Samsung Gaming Hub

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Blacknut have teamed up to introduce an exciting new initiative for players on the Samsung Gaming Hub. In the United States, players will now be able to enjoy select games for free on compatible Samsung Smart TVs1, powered Blacknut. This “Free Game Pilot” allows users to access eleven full games without the need for a sign-in or subscription.

The collaboration between Samsung and Blacknut aims to expand choices for players and enhance the game streaming experience. Players can now explore new games instantly, without the hassle of downloads or subscriptions. With the “Free Game Pilot,” Samsung strives to minimize the time and effort required to start playing and provide a seamless discovery experience.

Through game streaming partner Blacknut, eleven full games will be available on Samsung Gaming Hub. Players can simply pair their compatible Bluetooth controller and start playing without the need to download an app or create an account. Moreover, more games will be continuously added throughout the end of 2023, ensuring a diverse range of content for players to enjoy.

Blacknut, as a cloud content provider, is focused on eliminating traditional hardware barriers and expanding connectivity across devices and regions. This partnership with Samsung marks a significant milestone in bringing premium cloud gaming to all players on a larger scale. The “Free Game Pilot” invites gaming enthusiasts in the US to experience and provide feedback on this new gaming experience.

FAQ:

1. How long will the “Free Game Pilot” be active?

The “Free Game Pilot” will be active for the next three months, offering unlimited play time on compatible Samsung Smart TVs via the Samsung Gaming Hub.

2. Can I access the games without a subscription?

Yes, during the “Free Game Pilot,” players do not require a subscription to play the select games. It is completely free.

3. What other games can I expect in the future?

More games will be added throughout the duration of the “Free Game Pilot.” Keep an eye out for exciting new additions.

4. Are there any restrictions on the number of players?

Blacknut’s subscription-based offering allows for the creation of up to five different, simultaneously-accessible player profiles. This includes parental controls for junior gamer profiles and access to child and YA-friendly titles.

Samsung Gaming Hub, powered Tizen, provides players with an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform. It brings together hardware and software to offer a seamless player experience. With thousands of games available from various platforms, including Xbox, Amazon Luna, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and more, the Samsung Gaming Hub has become the go-to destination for gaming and entertainment.

Sources:

– Samsung Gaming Hub: [link]

– Blacknut: [link]