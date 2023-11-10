New Initiative Allows Players to Enjoy Free Games on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has partnered with Blacknut to introduce an exciting new initiative for players to discover games on the Samsung Gaming Hub. Players in the United States will now have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of games for free on compatible Samsung Smart TVs, powered Blacknut. This “Free Game Pilot” will be available for a limited time and offers users access to eleven full games without the need for sign-in or a subscription.

With this initiative, Samsung aims to expand choices for players and enhance the game streaming experience. By collaborating with Blacknut, Samsung Gaming Hub users can now play a number of full games for free, providing them with the opportunity to discover new titles instantly. No downloads or subscriptions are required, making it convenient and hassle-free for players.

Participants can access the eleven full games through game streaming partner Blacknut. The games can be played for free without the need to download an app or create an account. Players can simply pair their compatible Bluetooth controller with their Samsung Smart TVs to start playing. Furthermore, more games will be added to the collection throughout the end of 2023, ensuring a varied and engaging gaming experience.

The “Free Game Pilot” is a significant milestone for Blacknut, as it allows them to provide free access to premium cloud gaming on a large scale. This opportunity enables Blacknut to reach a wider audience and gather valuable feedback from the gaming community in the US and beyond.

FAQ:

Q: Which games are included in the “Free Game Pilot”?

A: The eleven games available through the “Free Game Pilot” on compatible Samsung Smart TVs include Overcooked! 2, Asphalt 9: Legends, For The King, Arise: A Simple Story, Golazo! Soccer League, Despicable Me: Minion Rush, I Am Fish, WRC 9: The Official Game, Cat Quest, Moving Out, and Pile Up! Box Box.

Q: How long will the “Free Game Pilot” last?

A: The “Free Game Pilot” will offer unlimited play time over the next three months.

Q: Do players need to have a Blacknut subscription to participate?

A: No, players do not need a Blacknut subscription to enjoy the free games on Samsung Smart TVs during the pilot period.