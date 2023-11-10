Samsung Gaming Hub Offers Free Access to Full Games on Compatible Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has joined forces with Blacknut to introduce an exciting new feature on the Samsung Gaming Hub. Players in the United States now have the opportunity to enjoy select games for free on their compatible Samsung Smart TVs. This “Free Game Pilot” initiative will be available for a limited time, giving users access to eleven full games without the need for sign-in or a subscription.

Mike Lucero, Head of Product Management for Gaming at Samsung, expressed the company’s commitment to expanding choices for players and improving the game streaming experience. By collaborating with Blacknut, Samsung aims to provide players with a seamless discovery experience, allowing them to instantly access and enjoy new games without the hassle of downloads or subscriptions.

The partnership with Blacknut enables players to stream eleven full games through the Samsung Gaming Hub. With the option to pair a compatible Bluetooth controller, users can enjoy a completely free gaming experience without the need to download any additional apps or create an account. Furthermore, more games will be added to the platform throughout the end of 2023, ensuring a constantly evolving and exciting library of games.

Olivier Avaro, CEO at Blacknut, emphasized their commitment to bringing premium cloud gaming to players eliminating traditional hardware barriers and expanding connectivity across devices and regions. The “Free Game Pilot” with Samsung marks a significant milestone in their mission to provide free access to premium cloud gaming on a large scale, and they are eager to gather feedback from the gaming community.

During the three-month duration of the “Free Game Pilot,” players can enjoy unlimited playtime and explore a diverse selection of games. The exceptional support of Blacknut’s exclusive Hybrid Cloud, in collaboration with cloud partners Radian Arc and Tencent Cloud, ensures a seamless and reliable gaming experience.

For more information about the compatible Samsung Smart TVs, monitors, and projectors, visit the official Samsung website[1]. Make the most of this opportunity to discover and enjoy a wide range of games for free on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I access the “Free Game Pilot” on any Samsung Smart TV?

The “Free Game Pilot” is available on compatible Samsung Smart TVs. For a full list of compatible devices, visit Samsung’s official website[1].

2. Can I play these games without signing in or subscribing?

Yes, the “Free Game Pilot” allows users to access and play eleven full games without the need for sign-in or a subscription.

3. Are more games going to be added throughout the pilot?

Yes, Samsung plans to continually add more games to the platform throughout the end of 2023, ensuring a constantly expanding library of games for players to enjoy.

4. Can I use a Bluetooth controller to play these games?

Players have the option to pair their compatible Bluetooth controllers with their Samsung Smart TVs to enhance their gaming experience.

Sources:

[1] Samsung Gaming Hub Compatible Devices: Samsung.com